Four must-watch suspense stories that will give you the chills this summer

From Dahaad and Shadyantra to Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery and Double Game, you can binge-watch many interesting suspense stories.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: If you love suspense dramas, how about binge-watching a few well-made, engaging, stories that have compelling plot twists and well-defined characters? Check these options out:

Dahaad

This acclaimed crime and suspense web series created by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar and directed by Reema Kagti, Ruchika Oberoi is inspired by a serial killer. Set in rural Rajasthan, the show stars Sonakshi Sinha as Anjali Bhaati, a Dalit Sub-Inspector who faces sexism and discrimination as she tries to prevent another murder.

Streaming on: Prime Video

Shadyantra

This riveting Zee Theatre teleplay explores the themes of greed, betrayal and retribution and revolves around a murderous conspiracy and its far-reaching consequences. It focusses on Natasha Malhotra, a trusting wife, and Rohan Tiwari, her ambitious husband who also manages her construction company. On the surface, their marriage seems fine but there is an undercurrent of mistrust and rage that soon explodes into a full-blown tragedy. A murder takes place and everyone is under suspicion.

Streaming on: Tata Play Theatre

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery

This satirical mystery is set in a small town and is a tongue-in-cheek comment on the way law and order machinery is often misused to serve the rich and the powerful. Mahima, a policewoman, is asked to find two exotic jackfruits that have gone missing from a politician’s garden. The teenage daughter of a gardener has also gone missing but nobody seems too worried about her fate. How Mahima finds a way to solve these twin mysteries makes for a compelling watch.

Streaming on: Netflix

Double Game

The teleplay takes us deep into the chaos of an unravelling marriage where the spouses are willing to go to any lengths to outmanoeuvre each other. In this psychological drama, a couple plays a dangerous game of wits to get the better of each other and there is even a doppelganger complicating their unusual marriage. Are these two driven by greed? Or, is the motive even more dangerous? Watch the mystery unfold on June 24.

Streaming on: Tata Play Theatre