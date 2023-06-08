‘I know the ending,’ reveals ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ director JA Bayona

Hyderabad: The anticipation is palpable among fantasy enthusiasts worldwide as they eagerly await the second season of Amazon Original series ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’. Developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, the fantasy series takes place in the mythical Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years prior to the events depicted in the beloved ‘Lord of the Rings’ films.

Boasting the largest premiere in the history of Prime Video, the first season garnered over 25 million global viewers on its first day.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ director JA Bayona recently revealed an interesting titbit on the epic drama, confessing that he already knows how the series ends despite only season one having been released. “I’m very excited with that story. I know the ending. I know where everything is heading to, and I’m super excited to see the whole thing, not only one story, in the whole story.”

He also added how he felt about directing the first season of the epic saga, “It was a massive (responsibility),” Bayona said. “I have so much respect for the books. I read them when I was a kid and read them back to prepare for the show. You felt the responsibility of taking such a beautiful story back to the screen,” he added.

The ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ director noted that he would love to return to ‘The Rings of Power’ in future seasons. The season two is remarkably headlined by an all-female directors’ team headed by Charlotte Brändström, and is produced by showrunners and executive producers Payne and McKay. With season two underway in the UK, the saga is set to have up to five seasons, immersing audiences in the rich tapestry of JRR Tolkien’s fictional realm.