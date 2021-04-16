Four nominations filed on first day for KMC polls

District Collector RV Karnan and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi have inspected the nomination centres and reviewed the arrangements made for receiving the nominations

Khammam: Four candidates filed their nominations for Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls on the first day of receiving the nominations on Friday.

A TRS candidate, N Koteshwar Rao, filed his nomination papers for sixth division. Two Congress candidates filed their papers for 43 and 49 divisions while a CPI(M) candidate filed nomination for 35th division.

The District Collector RV Karnan and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi have inspected the nomination centres and reviewed the arrangements made for receiving the nominations. The Collector advised the returning officers and assistant returning officers to follow covid-19 guidelines.

The staff should take steps like maintaining social distance, using hand sanitiser and wearing face masks in the wake of covid-19 second wave. Care should be taken that the candidates and supporters visiting the nomination centres wear face masks, he said.

A training programme for returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs) was conducted on Monday and they were explained about State Election Commission guidelines stipulated for smooth conduct of elections, Karnan informed.

Similarly, arrangements for ballot box strong rooms, distribution and reception centres and counting halls were underway at SR&BGNR College in Khammam. Seven flying squads and five static surveillance teams were already constituted, he added.

