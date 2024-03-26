| First Round Of Randomisation Of Polling Staff Carried Out In Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 11:00 PM

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham carried out the process of the first round of randomisation of the polling staff here on Tuesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He directed the officials to prepare the list of polling officers (POs), APOs and OPOs should be prepared for 1459 polling stations in the district. Along with the requirement of actual personnel, reserve personnel should be listed.

While 5840 personnel were required for the conduct of elections, a list of 20 to 30 percent reserve personnel should be prepared. POs, APOs and OPOs should be appointed according to the pay scale and category, Gautham suggested.

The first phase of training should be completed expeditiously by providing information to the selected polling personnel and steps should be taken to ensure participation of the personnel in the training, he added.

As many as 1, 896 polling stations have been set up in1,083 locations in the district. There were seven assistant returning officers (AROs) and two additional AROs for conducting the polls and assisting the returning officer.

A similar exercise was carried out in Kothagudem by district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala. She said that there were 962 polling stations in Kothagudem, Yellandu, Pinapaka, Bhadrachalam and Aswaraopet Assembly constituencies in the district.

Proposals for nine auxiliary polling stations have been sent to the chief electoral officer. As part of the first randomisation process, 1401 presiding officers, 1401 assistant presiding officers and 2827 OPOs would be allotted, she added.