Four of family die within 24 hours in Medak

Four members of a family died within 24 hours in Medak district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Four members of a family died within 24 hours in Medak district

Medak: Four members of a family died within 24 hours in Medak district. After the tragic death of Kokku Lakshmi (28), who allegedly threw her daughters Sravani (4) and Sravya (2) into a tank at Konturu on Tuesday, Lakshmi’s husband Yellam (32) died in a private hospital while undergoing treatment a few hours later.

Since the family was in deep financial trouble, Yellam, a resident of Akkannapet in Ramayampet Mandal, had allegedly consumed pesticide a week ago in a bid to end his life. While he was undergoing treatment in a Medak hospital, Lakshmi too resorted to the extreme step along with their daughters. She was finding it difficult to raise funds for Yellam’s treatment, police said.