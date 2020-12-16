Four persons killed in separate incidents in Khammam

In a road accident at Tummalapalli village Penuballi mandal in Khammam district, two persons belonging to Yedavalli village of Kanigiri mandal in Prakasham district of Andhra Pradesh died when the car in which they were travelling overturned.

Khammam: Four persons died and five persons were injured in separate incidents in erstwhile Khammam district on Wednesday.

In a road accident at Tummalapalli village Penuballi mandal in Khammam district, two persons belonging to Yedavalli village of Kanigiri mandal in Prakasham district of Andhra Pradesh died when the car in which they were travelling overturned.

Low visibility on the road during the early morning was said to be the reason for the accident. The deceased were identified as Challa Mallikarjun Reddy (27 ) and his relative Bollavula Dhanalaxmi (35 ). Five persons, including Reddy’s wife and children suffered injuries.

The deceased Reddy was going to Odisha where he was running a business. The injured were shifted to Penuballi Area Hospital for treatment while a newborn child who suffered serious injuries was shifted to the District Hospital in Khammam, VM Banjar police said.

In another incident at Nacharam in Dammapet mandal in Kothagudem district a youngster, Peddina Ashok (23) allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide. He belongs to Lingapalem in Vemsoor mandal and a failed love affair was said to be the reason for his extreme step.

In a road accident at Chintonigumpu in Allapalli mandal in Kothagudem district a bike rider called G Suresh (22) died on the spot when he lost control of the vehicle and fell down from it, police said.

