Four police personnel injured in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

By PTI Published: Updated On - 10:14 AM, Mon - 18 April 22

Representational Image

Bijapur: Four security personnel were injured after naxals opened fire on a police camp in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, a senior official said on Monday.

A group of naxals opened fire on the Jaigur police camp situated under the Kutru police station limits late Sunday night, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The rebels fled after the security forces retaliated, he added.

“Four jawans, three of them belonging to the district police and another from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), sustained injuries in the firing,” the IG said.

The injured personnel were shifted to the Bijapur district hospital and later two of them, Head Constables Tukeshwar Dhruv and Om Prakash Diwan Dhruv of the district police, were airlifted to Raipur for further treatment, he said, adding that all of them were stated to be out of danger.