Four senior Congress leaders get ED notices in National Herald case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:16 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to two former Congress MPs and two former Ministers from Telangana in connection with National Herald case.

It asked them to appear before it in New Delhi on October 10. It is learnt that the ED issued notices to the former Ministers for allegedly transfering funds to the National Herald from their respective companies.

The notices were issued for violating Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi already appeared before the ED in New Delhi a few days ago.