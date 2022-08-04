Not scared of Modi, says Rahul Gandhi

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:03 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is facing ED investigation in the National Herald case, on Thursday said that he was not scared of the Modi government.

“We will not flee, neither are we scared of Narendra Modi. Let him do what he wants to,” Gandhi said while talking to mediapersons outside his house here.

“They think they can silence our voice by pressurising us. But it is not going to happen. Whatever Modiji and Amit Shahji are doing is against democracy,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi skipped the meeting of the Congress MPs in Parliament on Thursday.

Congress had called a meeting after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the Herald House here.

The Congress has also accused the ruling dispensation of treating the opposition leaders as “terrorists”.

“The entire country is watching as an investigating agency has been deployed mindlessly against the leadership of India’s oldest political party. You (the BJP) are treating this party, its leaders and institutions as terrorists,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

The briefing came soon after the ED sealed the office of Young Indian Pvt Ltd located in the Herald House here days after the party’s interim President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi were grilled in connection with the National Herald case.

“The word – ‘fear’ is not there in the dictionary of the Congress party,” Singhvi said, adding that the voice of the party’s leadership will not be silenced with such “cheap tactics”.