Foxconn to invest in Telangana; Young Liu meets CM KCR

Foxconn has decided to make a mega investment in Telangana, The announcement was made after Foxconn Chairman Young Liu met CM KCR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:18 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: In a major win for the State, Foxconn, which makes electronic products for various brands including Apple, has decided to make a mega investment in the State. This will create employment for about one lakh people in the State.

The announcement was made after Foxconn Chairman Young Liu met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao here on Thursday. A MoU was signed between the representatives of the company and the State government in the presence of the Chief Minister and Young Liu among others.

“Super stoked to announce a mega investment by @HonHai_Foxconn in Telangana that will create employment for a whopping One Lakh youngsters in Telangana,” (sic) IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao announced on Twitter.

“The announcement is made after Chairman of FoxConn Mr Young Liu met Hon’ble CM Sri KCR Garu at Pragathi Bhavan today,” he said.

Young Liu is also the chief guest for the inauguration of T-Works, India’s largest State-supported prototyping facility in Hyderabad, which will go live today.

Telangana, which has two electronic manufacturing clusters, has been making efforts to get marquee brands in electronic manufacturing for some time in view of its potential to generate large-scale employment.

“Telangana has kept ready a 250-acre land parcel on the outskirts of Hyderabad as part of its big pitch to Foxconn boss to convince him investing in the State,” said Indian Tech & Infra, which posts about about Indian technology, infrastructure, trade and economy, tweeted.

Foxconn is betting big on India and had announced plans increase the workforce at its iPhone factory at Sriperumbudur. Currently, these units employ close to 15,000 workers.