Free cancer screening camp for women in Karimnagar on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:16 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: Free cancer screening medical camp for women will be held at Rene hospital here from 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday. Dr BN Rao Health Foundation in association with Rene hospital and Bank of Maharastra are conducting free cancer screening camp.

Announcing this to media persons here on Friday, founder and president of health foundation, Dr BN Rao informed that screening tests of cervical and breast cancer would be conducted free of cost and asked the women to utilize the opportunity. Earlier years, people used to suffer with typhoid, TB and other diseases. However, diabetics, hypertension, and cancer have replaced them.

People were facing economic and family problems after being diagnosed with chronic diseases due to lack of awareness about preventive measures. Due to lack of awareness, people were not undergoing cancer screening tests and approaching doctors at the final stage and losing their lives, he said and informed that there was a chance to completely cure the cancer if it was diagnosed in the initial stage.

Foundation secretary Dr Jhansi stressed that every woman who crossed 35 years of age must undergo cervical (Pap Smear) and breast (Mammogram) tests since 90 percent of the women were without symptoms. A Majority of the ladies have been diagnosed with cancers in the last stage.

Besides conducting Mommogram test in the medical camp, women would be educated about self-examination of breast, she informed. Dr Rajini of Rene hospital said that besides conducting breast screening, Mammogram tests would be carried out on women if lumps were found in the breast.

She thanked Krishna diagnostic center for coming forward to conduct a Rs 6,000 worth Mammogram test free of cost. Detection of cancer at the third and fourth stage was the main reason for deaths, she said. Medical Oncologist, Dr Chetana opined that 40 percent women in the country were suffering with two types of cancers and one percent died.

Every woman, in her lifetime, must undergo Pap Smear test once, she advised and opined that early detection was more important to control the cancer. On the occasion, Deputy General Manager, Bank of Maharastra, Jaganmohan handed over Rs one lakh cheque to Dr BN Rao.