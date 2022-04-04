Free coaching centre for job aspirants, provides meals too

Hyderabad: The free coaching centre at Sai Baba Temple Community Hall, Budha Nagar, Peerzadiguda, has come as a boon for scores of youngsters preparing for the coming competitive exams.

Presently, more than 600 students are undergoing training, both in Telugu and English, to gear themselves up for the recruitment exams and be able to succeed. Here the job aspirants are not just being provided with training and study material but the Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation has gone a step ahead to serve free lunch and snacks.

Set up in the wake of the State government’s recruitment announcement, job aspirants preparing here all the facilities on par with private coaching centres.

The entire paraphernalia that usually goes with teaching including benches, teaching boards, stationery and other items have been made available at the community hall as it got converted into a coaching centre.

The faculty training the job aspirants were also engaged by the municipal corporation on an outsourcing basis. The two-storied building where the job aspirants are being trained is already equipped with amenities including electricity and drinking water supply.

Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation officials said the training and the progress of the job aspirants are being monitored on regular basis.

“All the services offered at the coaching centre are free. A weekly test is also being held and all the aspects of training and the services offered to job aspirants are being monitored,” said P Rama Krishna, Commissioner, Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation.

The timing of the coaching centre is 9 am to 6 pm and officials of the municipal corporation said, they were ready to accommodate more students.

Interested person can visit the coaching centre in Budha Nagar or the municipal corporation office at Peerzadiguda Road, Gayatri Nagar for enrolment, said an official from the municipal corporation.

“While the aspirants who opted for Telugu as the medium of language are being trained on the ground floor, the English medium students are being trained on the first floor of the Sai Baba Temple Community Hall. We will accept more applications and are ready to train them,” he said.

The coaching centre in Peerzadiguda was inaugurated by Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao along with Labour Minister Ch MallaReddy.

