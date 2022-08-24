Free coaching for CSAT 2023

Published Date - 11:45 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: Candidates aspiring to crack the Civil Services 2023 of the union Public Service Commission can avail of free coaching for the CSAT-2023 during the academic year 2022-23.

The Telangana State Scheduled Castes Study Circle is extending the coaching to candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minority communities in the State. A total of 250 seats including 200 for freshers and 50 for repeaters are available.

Admission to the free coaching programme for the CSAT 2023 is on the basis of the merit obtained in the entrance examination conducted at the State level on September 18 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The entrance test is common for both the freshers and repeaters which will be held in Hyderabad, Warangal and Nizamabad districts. The test comprises multiple choice questions on the pattern of UPSC Prelims. It will have 100 questions on general studies and 40 questions on CSAT-paper-II.

The last date to apply is September 7 and hall tickets for the entrance test can be downloaded from September 12. For more details, visit the website http://tsstudycircle.co.in/.