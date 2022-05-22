Free online mock test for Sub-Inspector/Constable aspirants

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:20 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in coordination with Sreedhar’s CCE has made arrangements to provide online free mock tests to Sub-Inspector/Constable aspirants.

These mocks tests will help the job aspirants practice test papers that would help them gain skills to improve their performance.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, and Vice Chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar in a statement issued here said, “to help aspirants prepare for the SI& Constable posts, TSRTC in coordination with Sreedhar’s CCE institute conducting a free Online Mock Test”.

They urged the aspirant’s to make best use of it and work towards success in the ensuing exams. For further details, interested aspirants can visit www.tsrtc.telangana.gov.in.

