Free power supply from next month: Minister Komatireddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 04:43 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the Congress government would launch the 200 units free power supply scheme to households from next month.

This was announced after the Congress Manifesto Committee, which met here on Tuesday. The Committee meeting was conducted under the Chairmanship of Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

After the meeting, the Roads and Buildings Minister said the Committee had reviewed about the implementation of schemes. “All the promises made to the people during the elections will be fulfilled by the Congress government in 100 days,” Komatireddy Venkat Reddy assured.

Unlike the past BRS government, which failed to allot houses to the poor, financial assistance to the unemployed, the Congress was committed to fulfilling the promises. Due to the financial issues and debts raised by the past government, the implementation of the schemes got delayed, he said.

The BRS was instigating the people to derive political mileage. Irrespective of the efforts made by the BRS party, it would not win a single seat in the ensuing parliament elections, the Minister charged.

The Congress government had ordered probe into all the irregularities committed by the BRS government and the investigation was under progress, he added.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the Congress had offered the best manifesto to the people before the elections. Six guarantees were promised to the people and steps have been taken to implement the guarantees soon after forming the government, he said, reminding that already free bus travel was being extended to the women, besides enhancing the financial assistance from Rs.5 lakh to Rs.10 lakh under Arogyasri programme.

People have immense faith in the Congress party but the opposition parties were making comments in haste and with ulterior motives, the Minister added.