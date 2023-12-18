All six guarantees will be fulfilled within 100 days: Komatireddy

Two more guarantees would be implemented from December 28, the formation day of the Congress party, said Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

File Photo: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Nalgonda: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday said the Congress government would fulfil its all six guarantees within 100 days.

Congress workers welcomed Venkat Reddy at Marriguda bypass road on his arrival to Nalgonda for the first time after assuming charge as minister. Speaking to the media, Venkat Reddy said the Congress had fulfilled two out of six guarantees within two days after taking the reins of administration in the State. Two more guarantees would be implemented from December 28, the formation day of the Congress party.

Stating that the Congress was ready to accept constructive suggestions from the BRS on implementation of the schemes, he also said he and N Uttam Kumar Reddy would work together for the comprehensive development of erstwhile Nalgonda district. The face of erstwhile Nalgonda district would be completely changed in five years by taking up various development programmes, he added.