Free rice distribution to ration card holders across Telangana from Aug 3

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the free distribution of rice to the new and existing ration card holders across the State from August 3, said Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Saturday.

Following a decision taken by the State government, rice would be distributed to 3,09,083 ration card holders benefiting as many as 8.65 lakh beneficiaries. Each beneficiary would be getting 10 kg free rice for four months from August to November, the Minister said in a statement. The Minister said each card holder would be getting 15 kg rice for August month only covering 2.88 crore beneficiaries in the State.

The State government would be spending Rs 416.34 crore additionally for free distribution of rice to the card holders. The Union government will supply 5 kg free rice to 53.56 lakh card holders of National Food Security Act (NFSA) under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for the month of July, which would be given in August.

As the Civil supplies department has to dispatch additional rice quantity to fair price shops, the distribution process would commence from August 3, he added.

