Free Wi-Fi facility in district library soon: Karimnagar Collector

Karimnagar Collector advised job aspirants to utilize Vaaradhi mobile app launched by Minister KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Collector RV Karnan interacting with job aspirants preparing for various competitive examinations in the district library on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan said free Wi-Fi facility would be provided in the district library for the convenience of students and job aspirants preparing for various competitive examinations.

As part of Karimnagar Smart City programme, Wi-Fi facility would be provided by the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar. The Collector on Tuesday visited the district library. Interacting with job aspirants preparing for various competitive examinations, he advised them to utilize Vaaradhi mobile app launched by the IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao.

Besides job aspirants preparing for various competitive examinations, youth trying for private jobs could also utilize the mobile app. The study material of all competitive exams to be conducted by the State government was available in the app, which was designed to conduct online exams and announce results immediately. It would also help the youth preparing for private jobs.

Informing that drinking water and food facilities were arranged, Karnan assured to arrange coolers and ACs in the wake of the summer season. He advised job seekers to utilize the job notifications released by TSPSC and crack jobs by continuing serious preparation.

Earlier, he examined ongoing works of temporary sheds and instructed officials to prepare them for the inauguration on April 14 by completing all pending works.

District libraries chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud was also present.

