Karimnagar cable bridge to be ready soon

Karimnagar: The cable bridge in Karimnagar will be open for vehicular traffic very soon. Except for the approach road and underpass bridges, works on the main bridge have been completed.

Besides 500-metre road, two pylons, intermediate piers and abutments have also been completed. Officials are busy in acquiring land for approach roads and construction of two underpass bridges which will help vehicles to go onto the bridge.

In order to display Telangana culture and history on special occasions, officials are also arranging a dynamic lighting system at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

Local MLA and BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar, whose brainchild behind the cable bridge is, conducted a meeting with R and B officials and construction agency in Hyderabad on Thursday to discuss the progress of the works. He instructed the officials to complete the bridge by Dasara festival.

As part of the Manair riverfront development project, cable-stayed bridge is being constructed across the river Manair in the downstream of Lower Manair Dam (LMD) near housing board colony on the outskirts of Karimangar town.

The then Roads and Buildings Minister, Thummala Nageshwar Rao, laid the foundation for the project on December 30, 2017, taken up with the cost of Rs 181 crore. Both Tata Consultancy and Glumark, a turkey based company, are constructing the bridge.

Besides a 500-metre cable bridge, four lane road from Kaman to bridge and other side of the bridge up to Sadasivpalli, a flyover over Rajiv Rahadari in Karimnagar bypass road, LED lamps and beautification works were designed under the project.

Seven kilometres of distance will be reduced for vehicular proceeding to Warangal from Karimnagar once Sadasivpalli road is linked to Manakondur main road.

Two each of pylons, intermediate piers and abutments is the main structure in the bridge. Each pylon with 44.8 metre height will play a vital role in balancing the bridge. They will hold 138 segments arranged for the purpose of the road with the help of cables.

Cables will balance segments arranged in 220 meter in between two pylons as well as segments arranged in 110+110 metre in between piers to pylons either side. The distance between abutments to piers is 30 metres. The four-lane bridge road has also two each of 1.5 metre footpaths, 0.5 metre railing kerb and a median of 1.5 metre.

Executive Engineer, Road and Buildings, V Narsimhachary, said except minor works, all works of the main bridge were completed. However, it is likely to take time to lay approach roads since the land acquisition process was yet to complete.

