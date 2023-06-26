French digital services major Teleperformance to open facility in Hyderabad

Another good news to share… Happy to let you know that Teleperformance, a French digital services company is entering into Hyderabad said, KT Rama Rao
Hyderabad: French Digital Services Company, Teleperformance is entering Hyderabad and will be hiring over 3000 high skilled professionals.
Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Another good news to share… Happy to let you know that Teleperformance, a French digital services company is entering into Hyderabad, will be hiring 3000+ high skilled professionals…”
“We discussed further growth plans for them in Telangana and pitched a Centre in tier II towns. Will be formally launching their Hyderabad facility in July,” he said.