French digital services major Teleperformance to open facility in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 02:22 PM, Mon - 26 June 23
Hyderabad: French Digital Services Company, Teleperformance is entering Hyderabad and will be hiring over 3000 high skilled professionals.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Another good news to share… Happy to let you know that Teleperformance, a French digital services company is entering into Hyderabad, will be hiring 3000+ high skilled professionals…”

“We discussed further growth plans for them in Telangana and pitched a Centre in tier II towns. Will be formally launching their Hyderabad facility in July,” he said.

