Hyderabad weekend guide: Music, movies, connections, and creative workshops

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 16 May 2024, 03:20 PM

Hyderabad: As the weekend approaches, the city gears up to offer a plethora of engaging events catering to various interests. From music enthusiasts to art aficionados, there’s something for everyone to indulge in.

MC Square Live:

Embark on an unforgettable musical voyage with the iconic artist MC Square as he seamlessly blends captivating beats with his signature style, promising an electrifying experience like no other.

When: May 17, 8 pm onwards

Where: XORA Bar & kitchen, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Cyanotype workshop:

Cyanotypes are known for their distinctive shade of cyan blue, which results from exposure to ultraviolet light. During the workshop, learn how to create stunning blue and white works of art using this fascinating technique.

When: May 18, 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Oorna Farm, Mothukupalle

Registrations: Contact 8008816769

Human Library:

Engage in deep dialogue, celebrate diverse human experiences, step into others’ shoes, gain new perspectives, and celebrate the art of storytelling in a safe space for learning and connection.

When: May 18

Where: Trailing Ivy café, Madhapur

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Madhubani art workshop:

Explore the techniques and history behind Madhubani, a captivating traditional Indian folk art, and unveil its intricate patterns firsthand. The workshop allows you to design your own Madhubani-inspired journal cover by the end of the session.

When: May 19, 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Saikyou Bistro, Sainikpuri

Registrations: Check https://www.instagram.com/saikyoubistro/

Director’s Day:

Experience a night of glitz and glamour and celebrate the talented storytellers behind the camera. The event features Chiranjeevi Konidela, Nani, Vijay Devarakonda, Ram Pothineni Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannah, Anupama Parameswaran, and many more renowned personalities.

When: May 19, 6 pm onwards

Where: LB Stadium, Basheer Bagh

Registration: Available at Paytm Insider

Movie Screening:

Organized by Sunset Cinema Club, relish the enchanting movie ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ beneath the starlit sky and open air, nestled amidst lush green grass and seated on cozy bean bags.

When: May 19, 7.30 pm

Where: Takita Takita Kitchen

Registrations: Available at Book My Show