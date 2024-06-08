French Open: Carlos Alcaraz’s epic five-set comeback against sinner secures final spot

In one of the year's most anticipated matches, the 21-year-old Spaniard dazzled, securing a 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory against Sinner at the Philippe-Chatrier court

Spains Carlos Alcaraz celebrates as he won the semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italys Jannik Sinner at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Photo: AP

Paris: World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz produced one of his most resilient and aggressive performances against Jannik Sinner to script an epic comeback victory against the Italian in a Paris semi-final thriller to reach the final of the French Open 2024.

In one of the most anticipated matches of the year, the 21-year-old Spaniard produced moments of magic to wrap up a 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory against Sinner at the Philippe-Chatrier court.

In the match, both players struggled to find their best level in the opening two sets. With the match all square at one set all, Alcaraz looked to gain control when Sinner suffered with hand cramp at 2-2 in the third set. The Italian regularly shook out his hand between points and although his service speed dropped in the game, he saved four break points to survive on serve before he received treatment at 3-2.

Sinner came out firing on the resumption to break Alcaraz immediately and held firm on serve to move ahead. Alcaraz refused to surrender in the fourth, though, with both players striking the ball with clean and effortless timing. With little to separate them, the World No. 3 Alcaraz found more quality and intensity in his play at the end of the fourth set to win it and force a decider.

“You have to find the joy of suffering. That is the key, even more here on clay at Roland Garros. Long rallies, four-hour matches, five sets. You have to fight, you have to suffer but as I told my team, you have to enjoy suffering,” Alcaraz said as quoted by ATP.

The 21-year-old then produced moments of magic in an absorbing fifth set, breaking Sinner’s serve early with a fierce forehand winner. Alcaraz put his foot down from that moment and refused to let Sinner back in, sealing a mammoth victory on his third match point after four hours and 10 minutes. Alcaraz, who struck 65 winners to Sinner’s 39, raised his arms in the air and embraced the roar from the crowd after sealing his win.

“The toughest matches that I have played in my short career have been against Jannik. The US Open in 2022, this one. Jannik is a great player. The team he has as well and the great work he puts in every day and I hope to play him many, many more matches like this against him. One of the toughest matches that I have played for sure,” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz will face Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s championship match, hoping to capture his third major title and extend his Grand Slam record to 3-0. The winner of the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals presented by went on to win the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon in 2023.

The 21-year-old is the youngest player to reach a major final on all three surfaces, and the second-youngest Roland Garros men’s singles finalist since 2000. Rafael Nadal reached the final match in 2005, 2006, and 2007 when he was 19-21 years old.