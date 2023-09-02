Fresh incident of stone pelting on train reported in Kerala

In a fresh incident of stone pelting on trains in Kerala, the window pane of a Mumbai-bound express train was damaged on Friday night

By PTI Published Date - 01:00 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Kasaragod: In a fresh incident of stone pelting on trains in Kerala, the window pane of a Mumbai-bound express train was damaged on Friday night, Railway police officials said on Saturday.

The Netravati Express running between Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai, however, continued its journey as there were no reports of any injuries to any passengers.

A Railway police official said stones were pelted at the train when it was running through the Kumbala area of the Kasaragod district at around 8:45 pm on Friday.

In recent times, multiple incidents of stone-pelting on trains have been reported from the southern state. On August 21, window panes of a Vande Bharat Express and a Rajdhani Express were damaged in such attacks.

Similar incidents of stone-pelting on trains were reported on August 13, when the Mangalore-Chennai Superfast Express and Netravati Express were attacked by miscreants in Kannur district.

Prior to that, a Vande Bharat train was pelted with stones a couple of times in May after it was launched in Kerala by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April this year.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) had arrested three persons last week in connection with two separate stone-pelting incidents on trains in Malappuram and Kannur districts.