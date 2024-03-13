Friends of Snakes Society partners with NAPSE to combat snakebite death

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 04:27 PM

Hyderabad: The city-based Friends of Snakes Society announced its collaboration with National Action Plan for Snakebite Envenoming (NAPSE), an initiative of the union Health Ministry launched to halve snake bite deaths by 2030.

The NAPSE provides a broad framework for States to develop their own plan for management, prevention and control of snakebites. “As a stakeholder in this initiative, Friends of Snakes Society looks forward to contributing its expertise in snake conservation and public awareness.

We are committed to playing a significant role in the collective efforts to address the impact of snakebites on both humans and wildlife,” said Avinash Visvanathan, General Secretary, Friends of Snakes Society.

As a part of the NAPSE, the Snakes Society is expected to play its part in public education and awareness, snake rescues, research and monitoring and emergency response training.

The Friends of Snakes Society is active in engaging in public education initiatives to raise awareness about snakebite prevention, first aid measures, and the importance of seeking prompt medical attention. Every year the organization conducts around 300 awareness workshops, sensitizing 3 to 5 lakh individuals.

The organization receives over 200 distress calls on a daily basis and rescues over 10,000 snakes annually. The society also contributes to systematic research and monitoring efforts, providing insights into snake behavior, distribution, and venom characteristics and enhance emergency response capabilities by providing training in snakebite first aid and emergency care.