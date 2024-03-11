TSRTC offers 10 per cent discount on Lahari buses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 10:46 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has some good news to passengers traveling to distant places. The Corporation on Monday has decided to provide 10 per cent discount on the berths in Lahari AC sleeper and AC sleeper-cum-seater buses for the convenience of passengers.

RTC officials said the 10 per cent discount has been provided on the berths booked by the passengers on the regular ticket fares. This discount is applicable on all routes where the Lahari AC sleeper and AC sleeper-cum-seater buses were being operated. The discount is valid till April 30.

The Lahari AC sleeper buses run from Hyderabad on Chennai, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru routes. Whereas, the Lahari AC sleeper-cum-seater services operate from Hyderabad to Adilabad, Asifabad, Manchiryal, Nirmal, Godavarikani-Bengaluru, Karimnagar-Bengaluru, Nizamabad-Tirupati, Nizamabad-Bengaluru and the Warangal-Bengaluru routes.