From KCR to Jana Reddy: These leaders have been elected to Assembly five times or more

Election buzz is in the air! Let's explore the stalwart leaders who've clinched a seat in the Telangana assembly five times or more

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 09:21 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: As the election fever grips the state, let’s dive into some information about the leaders who have been elected to the assembly five times or more in Telangana.

There are more than 45 leaders who have achieved this feat.

Topping the list is the present Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been elected eight times to the assembly (1985, 1989,1994,1999, 2001 By Poll, 2004, 2014, 2018).

Following closely behind are the Congress senior leader Jana Reddy and BJP leader Etela Rajendar, both of whom have been elected seven times.

Jana Reddy’s victories include winning on a TDP ticket in 1983 and 1985, and then on a Congress ticket in 1989, 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014.

Etela Rajender’s wins include 2004, 2008 (By Poll), 2009, 2010 (By Poll), 2014, and 2018 on a TRS (Now BRS) ticket. He also won a bi-election in 2021 after switching his loyalties to BJP.

There are also several leaders who have been elected six times to the assembly, including G. Gaddenna, T Jeevan Reddy, Koppula Eshwar, Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, C Rajeshwar Rao, T Harish Rao, Dr. M Chenna Reddy, Munthaj Ahmed Khan, Narra Raghava Reddy.

The leaders who have been elected five times to the assembly include J Rajaram, Gampa Goverdhan, Mandava Venkateswarao, Karanam Ramachandra Rao, C Vital Reddy, K Harishwar Reddy, P Janardhan Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Danam Nagender, Akbarudin Owaisi, Salahuddin Owaisi, Amanullah Khan, G Sayanna, Dr. P Shanker Rao, Gurnutha Reddy, J Krishna Rao, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, P Govardhan Reddy, and Konda Laxman Bapuji.

These leaders have demonstrated their popularity and support among the people by being elected multiple times to the assembly.