From Startup to Bootstrapped: GrabOn’s 10-Year success story

GrabOn, one of India’s largest digital coupon marketplaces, announces a decade of success in revolutionising online shopping

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: GrabOn, one of India’s largest digital coupon marketplaces, announces a decade of success in revolutionising online shopping. Beginning with just five interns, the brand has slowly emerged into the go-to destination for online shoppers of all ages. GrabOn has partnered with over 4,500 Indian brands and currently holds the record of a staggering 45 million subscribers.

GrabOn’s journey from a bootstrapped start-up to a coupon’s tycoon is a testament to their unwavering determination towards customer satisfaction, brand loyalty and social responsibility. What sets them apart from other start-ups is not just their self-sustained bootstrapped status, but rather, the remarkable profit and growth they have seen over the past 10-years without any dependence on external funding or debt.

A Decade of Recognition and Achievements

Following its entry into the digital coupon marketplace, GrabOn has earned a respectable position among other start-ups and has garnered several accolades and recognitions from platforms such as CNBC, YourStory, Business Standard, and Inc42, among others.

According to Ashok Reddy, the CEO and Founder of GrabOn, “The hard way is the only way I ever knew…GrabOn quickly became the poster boy of the startup scene, garnering media attention from regional and countrywide press.”

The sudden growth of the start-up was well-recognised by several prestigious platforms. IBM recognised the brand for their contributions towards the startup ecosystem in 2016, HYSEA Annual Awards bestowed its Best Design Award to GrabOn and they even found a niche for themselves among the Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers in the CIO Review of 2020.

Additionally, GrabOn was also highlighted in the Economic Times’ ET 100 Most Promising e-Commerce Companies 2021 and the High-Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific 2020, published by The Financial Times.

A Decade of Giving Back

GrabOn’s success extends beyond business dynamics. Rooted in its humble backgrounds, the company has been a constant champion of social causes and initiatives designed to make a positive social change.

Their campaign #SaveOnGrabOn, a initiative that emphasises on GrabOn’s mission to help consumers save on their online purchases, their ‘Buzz Me’ feature, that offers users with personalised coupons, Cricket Fantasy League, a brand-engagement event that taps into India’s passion for cricket and Bachat Diwali, meant to help users celebrate the festival of lights economically are some of the their stand-out contributions in the past few years.

However, GrabOn’s partnerships with various NGOs including Teach For Change, Akshaya Patra Foundation, Robinhood Army and WWF India cannot be forgotten. These collaborations aim to address critical issues such as education, hunger relief, environmental conservation, and child rights. In its illustrious 10-year journey, GrabOn has transcended from a small startup to a household name, revolutionising the way Indians shop online.

A Decade of Looking Forward

When asked about GrabOn’s future growth, Reddy goes on to say, ‘It is all about the number game. Numbers really don’t lie, and our performance speaks for itself. High profile partnerships with big names across various verticals and strategic alliances in the aviation, banking, telecom, and entertainment sector are reason enough to get this point of the checklist.”

The brand went on to spread its wings outside of the Indian digital space with two more sister platforms GrabOn US and Australia, with more countries to follow. They are also focused on leveraging the use of Generative AI to address the needs of individual consumers, offering relevant and personalised deals and addressing the issues of user-friendly coupons spaces.

As GrabOn celebrates a decade of transformative success, it looks ahead to the next 10 years with unwavering determination and grand aspirations. With India poised to experience remarkable growth in GDP, PPP, and the digital transformation of industries, GrabOn is ready to embrace the future. Beyond business goals, GrabOn remains committed to making a positive impact on the world. Through its initiatives and partnerships, the company aims to contribute to the greater good and address pressing global challenges.