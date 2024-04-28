Head constable dies in a road accident in Kamareddy

The deceased has been identified as Srinivas Goud.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 05:04 PM

Kamareddy: A 45-year-old head constable died on the spot after a lorry hit the car in which he was traveling on the outskirts of Devaipalli village of Tadwai mandal of the district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Srinivas Goud.

According to police, Srinivas Goud was working as a head constable in Tadwai police station and on Sunday he was traveling in a car to attend duty, when the accident took place. He suffered head injuries and died on the spot.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on.