FTCCI urges Thai Airways to resume flights between Hyderabad and Bangkok

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:18 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Industry body Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) urged Thai Airways to resume passenger and cargo flight operations in Telangana to pre-covid level. The flights were curtailed due to the pandemic and were not resumed even under the air bubble arrangement.

“The withdrawal of direct flight between Hyderabad and Bangkok has affected the bilateral trade, tourism and business travel. The air cargo volume on the route fell to a naught from 6,300 metric tonne (MT) cargo handled during 2019-20,” said FTCCI President Bhasker Reddy.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the daily Thai Airways flight between Hyderabad and Bangkok had over 300 seats including 30 business class seats. It carried about 15 MT commercial cargo in addition to passenger baggage. Recently, there have been reports that Thai Airways will use a smaller aircraft with nearly half the passenger capacity and cargo capacity of 1-2 MT in each flight, he said.

Earlier this month, Telangana Government and the Ministry of Commerce (Thailand) have entered into a memorandum of understanding to promote bilateral trade and investments. This laudable effort by both the Governments will need the support of direct, wide-body flight connectivity between Bangkok and Hyderabad to deliver on the promised outcomes, he said.

FTCCI represented the matter to the Consul General Royal Thai Consulate-General Chennai India and Thai Government to take up the matter with Thai Airways, a release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .