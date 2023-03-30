G20 delegates in Chandigarh dance to Oscar-winning ‘Naatu Naatu’

G20 delegates were seen shaking their legs with the local dancers of Chandigarh to the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu'

By ANI Updated On - 11:04 AM, Thu - 30 March 23

Chandigarh: ‘Naatu Naatu’ fever continues! G20 delegates danced to the tune of the Oscar-winning ‘Naatu Naatu’ on the sidelines of the second Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) of Agriculture Working Group under India’s G20 presidency.

The meeting began in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The delegates were seen shaking their legs with the local dancers of Chandigarh. They were seen in an absolute celebratory mood.

The cross-cultural hit ‘Naatu Naatu’ bagged the prestigious Oscar for India beating “This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman,” and “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Before winning the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Golden Globes in the ‘Best Original Song’ category. Five days later, ‘RRR’ bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for ‘best foreign language film.’ The song was also released in Hindi as ‘Naacho Naacho’, in Tamil as ‘Naattu Koothu’, in Kannada as ‘Halli Naatu’ and in Malayalam as ‘Karinthol’. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

The hook steps, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and their energetic synchronisation made the song a treat to watch.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: G20 delegates dance to the tunes of ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from RRR movie The 2nd Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) of Agriculture Working Group under India’s G20 presidency began in Chandigarh yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zhsF5GPkP5 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023