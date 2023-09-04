G20 Summit: Delhi Police withdraws letter to DMRC for closure of metro gates

Delhi Police has revoked its order from September 2, which had previously announced the closure of certain metro station gates leading to the VVIP route/venue of the Summit

By IANS Updated On - 06:26 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

New Delhi: Delhi Police has revoked its order from September 2, which had previously announced the closure of certain metro station gates leading to the VVIP route/venue of the Summit from September 8 to 10.

According to the Delhi Police, train services will operate normally. The request letter for the Closure of Gates of 39 Metro Stations which was made vide this office letter No. 2488/G-20 Cell/Metro, dated 02.09.2023 is hereby withdrawn administrative grounds, read another letter sent by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) G Ram Gopal Naik, to the Chief Security Commissioner of DMRC on Monday.

A senior police official said that except for the Supreme Court station, they will run normally. However, there may be temporary gate closures of 10-15 minutes at some stations due to VIP movements and security restrictions.