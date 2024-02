Gaanja Shankar Movie gets legal notice from TSNAB | Sai Dharam Tej | Sandeep Shandilya | Telangana

The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) has directed the makers of the Telugu film "Gaanja Shankar," starring Sai Dharam Tej, to remove the word "Ganja" from the title, warning of legal action under the NDPS Act, 1985.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 02:52 PM

