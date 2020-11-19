Gaddar backs KCR to change national politics

If Chandrashekhar Rao forms the federal front to change national politics, I wish to support the cause by setting up the cultural front in affiliation to the federal front, said Gaddar

Hyderabad: Terming Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as a great people’s leader and ruler, balladeer Gaddar on Thursday said that there was a need to bring radical change in national politics.

“If Chandrashekhar Rao forms the federal front to change national politics, I wish to support the cause by setting up the cultural front in affiliation to the federal front,” he said.

Gaddar was interacting with SC Development Minister Koppula Eashwar who visited him at his residence in Venkatapuram division during the GHMC poll campaign. The folk artist recalled the Chief Minister’s 14-day hunger strike during the separate Statehood movement.

He appreciated the efforts of the State government to turn the barren lands into agriculture fields through the Kaleshwaram project and providing irrigation facility. TRS candidate Sabitha Kishore who is contesting from the Venkatapuram division, was also present.

