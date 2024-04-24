Will sacrifice life for farmers and Telangana, vows KCR

The State government should also continue Rythu Bima," he said while addressing a cheering crowd at Suryapet on the first day of his bus tour.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 April 2024, 10:54 PM

Suryapet: Wednesday found K Chandrashekhar Rao once again in his elements, mingling with farmers and the common man and vowing to sacrifice his life for the people of Telangana, especially the farmers, and to fight the Congress if the people were treated unfairly.

“The Congress government need not fulfill its promise of Rs.15,000 per acre per annum to farmers under Rythu Bharosa, but it should give them at least the Rs.10,000 initiated by the previous BRS government.

The State government should also continue Rythu Bima,” he said while addressing a cheering crowd at Suryapet on the first day of his bus tour.

Going down memory lane into the days of the Telangana agitation led by him, Chandrashekhar Rao listed out the initiatives of his government after State formation and the efforts to ensure clean water to the people of Suryapet who had put up for 30 years the polluted water from Musi supplied by previous Congress governments.

“After the BRS came to power, we implemented Mission Bhagiratha to supply safe drinking water to every household free of cost. But now, after the Congress returned to power, water woes too have returned to Telangana due to their incompetence to utilise available water resources,” he said.

Slamming Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy for remaining mute when Andhra Pradesh was taking away water from the tailpond of the Nagarjuna Sagar project, he said the Congress government was ruining the State within five months of assuming power.

Holding Congress leaders responsible for suicides of 225 farmers since their party came to power, he pointed out the hospitalisation of over 100 students in social welfare residential schools due to food poisoning and subsequent deaths, asking why the Chief Minister and his Ministers lacked time and humanity to take corrective measures.

Earlier, during his bus tour from Miryalaguda to Suryapet, he stopped at several junctions following requests from farmers and local people to listen to their grievances.

He interacted with people at Silerumiyagudem, Thipparthy and Nakirekal too. Responding to reports of environmental clearances from the Centre for operationalisation of the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant at Dameracherla, he urged the State government to complete the pending works to supply power to people.