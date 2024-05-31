BRS complains against 16 news channels for airing misleading reports against KCR

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lodged a complaint against 16 news channels, charging them with spreading misleading news reports against the party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, with a malafide intention to damage his reputation.

The party stated that these mainstream as well as digital news channels telecast multiple reports linking him with the Delhi excise policy case. Speaking to mediapersons after filing the complaint at the Banjara Hills police station on Friday, BRS leader and former MP Balka Suman said mainstream news channels like ABN Andhra Jyothi, ETV, NTV, V6 and iNews along with certain digital channels, aired baseless allegations that the Enforcement Directorate implicated former Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao in the Delhi excise policy case.

He pointed out that the former Chief Minister’s name was not mentioned anywhere in the case which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate for the last two years.

“Certain media outlets are misquoting, misrepresenting and even fabricating the judicial proceedings, in utter violation of the law. Though there has been no mention of the former Chief Minister’s name in none of the documents and arguments presented by the Central agencies, these news channels are repeatedly linking him with the case,” he said.

Suman stated that such actions were causing damage to mental and physical well-being of Chandrashekhar Rao, his family, and BRS cadre. He emphasised the importance of responsible journalism and warned to initiate legal action against media outlets indulging in spreading unverified as well as fabricated information.