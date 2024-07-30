Ghar Wapsi: Gadwal MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy quits Congress, rejoins BRS

The Gadwal MLA met BRS working president KT Rama Rao at the party legislative office on the Assembly premises and expressed his desire to rejoin the party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 03:07 PM

Hyderabad: In a fresh twist to the Congress attempts to poach the BRS MLAs, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy who joined the ruling party recently, chose to return to the opposition again. Incidentally, he declared his decision even as the Congress was busy celebrating release of the second tranche of farm loan waiver amount at the Assembly premises.

The Gadwal MLA met BRS working president KT Rama Rao at the party legislative office on the Assembly premises and expressed his desire to rejoin the party. The meeting visuals went viral on the social media, with the BRS official handle posting them on X, asking the media to write “BRS Debba, Congress Abba (BRS shocker to Congress).”

During his meeting with Rama Rao, Krishna Mohan Reddy requested permission for “Ghar Wapsi” (homecoming), which was accepted. BRS leaders expressed hope that a majority of the nine other MLAs who had switched loyalties to the ruling Congress would also return to the BRS fold.

He had joined the Congress party on July 6 in the presence of Chief Minister and TPCC President A Revanth Reddy and other leaders. However, he was reportedly unhappy with the party and regretted his decision.