Gain a grasp over geography for State govt recruitment exams

Published Date - 11:10 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on world and Indian geography will aid aspirants better prepare for the Telangana State government recruitment examinations.

1. Climate is an important geographical phenomenon which determines many things like vegetation, fauna and comfort of living. Consider the following statements in this regard and pick the incorrect ones:

1) Weather refers to the sum total of weather conditions and variations over a large area for a long period of time

2) Climate refers to the state of the atmosphere over an area at any point of time.

a. 1 only b. 2 only c. Both 1 and 2 d. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

2. Which of the following statement is/are correct?

1) Mahanadi river drainage basin is shared by Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha

2) Godavari river drainage basin is the largest among peninsular rivers

3) There is no west flowing river in Madhya Pradesh

a. 1 and 2 only b. 1 and 3 only c. 2 and 3 only d. All the above

Ans: a

3. Consider the following statements. One labelled as the Assertion (A) and other as Reason (R). Examine these two statements carefully and select the correct answer by using the codes given below.

Assertion (A): Existence of human life on Venus is highly improbable

Reason (R): Venus has extremely high level of carbon dioxide in its atmosphere.

Codes:

a. Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A

b. Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A

c. A is true, but R is false

d. A is false, but R is true

Ans: a

4. The term syzygy is referred to when

a. The Earth is at perihelion and the Moon at perigee

b. The Earth is at aphelion and the Moon at apogee

c. The Moon and the Sun are at right angles with reference to the Earth

d. The Moon, Sun and Earth lie along a straight line

Ans: d

5. Consider the following statements regarding asteroids and comets?

1) Asteroids are small rocky planetoids, while comets are formed of frozen gases held together by rocky and metallic material

2) Asteroids are found mostly between the orbits of Jupiter and Mars, while comets are found mostly between Venus and Mercury

3) Comets show a perceptible glowing tail, while asteroids do not.

Which of the statements (s) given above is/are correct?

a. 1 only b. 1 and 2 only c. 1 and 3 only d. 1, 2 and 3

Ans: c

6. Consider the following statements. One labelled as the Assertion (A) and other as Reason (R). Examine these two statements carefully and select the correct answer by using the codes given below.

Assertion (A): Comets revolve round the sun only in long elliptical orbit

Reason (R): A comet develops a tail when it gets close to the sun

Codes:

a. Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A

b. Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A

c. A is true, but R is false

d. A is false, but R is true

Ans: b

7. Which of the following National Highways connect the four metro cities of India (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai)?

a. National Highway 44 b. National Highway 47A

c. Golden Quadrilateral (GQ) d. North-South Corridor of NHDP

Ans: c

To be continued…

