Gambling den raided in Hyderabad

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team raided a house at Attapur and caught 20 persons who were found gambling on Wednesday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team raided a house at Attapur and caught 20 persons who were found gambling on Wednesday night. The police seized Rs. 7.5 lakh in cash and playing cards from the spot.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided a house located at Suleiman nagar in Attapur police station limits and found 20 persons were playing three cards game and gambling. The main organizer Mohd Khader of Mochi colony Kalapather along with one Durgesh of Mallepally were organizing the gambling and collecting commission from the participants.

A case is registered.