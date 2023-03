| Hyderabad 13 Held For Gambling In Rajendranagar

13 persons were caught playing card game and gambling in HUDA park at Rajendranagar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:35 AM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team caught 13 persons who were found playing three card games at a park in Rajendranagar and seized Rs 90,000 from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided HUDA park at Rajendranagar and found the persons were playing three card game and gambling.

The police also seized 10 mobile phones from them.

A case is registered against them.