Seven held for gambling in Adilabad

The Central Crime Station police has seized Rs 1.12 lakh from them and handed over to Mavala police for further action.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Representational Image.

Adilabad: Seven persons were arrested by the Central Crime Station police on charges of gambling in Sainagar in Mavala mandal centre on Wednesday. Rs 1.12 lakh was seized from them.

CCS Inspector E Chandramouli said the accused Sajid Hussain, A Vijay Kumar, Niyazuddin, K Damodar Reddy, Munda Naganath, A Hithendranath Yadav and Syed Jaffar Ahmed were from Adilabad town. Sajid was the organiser.

They were handed over to Mavala police for further action. A case was booked.