10 held for gambling in Asifabad

Dahegaon Sub-Inspector Sanath Kumar said that the accused persons were Jarpula Kumar, Dharavath Thirupathi, Sunkari Sravan Kumar, Peddala Suresh, Chappide Ravi, Karunatham Anjanna

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:18 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Representational Image.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Ten persons were arrested on charges of gambling on the outskirts of Hattini village in Dahegaon mandal on Friday night. Police seized Rs 2.48 lakh from them.

Dahegaon Sub-Inspector Sanath Kumar said that the accused persons were Jarpula Kumar, Dharavath Thirupathi, Sunkari Sravan Kumar, Peddala Suresh, Chappide Ravi, Karunatham Anjanna, Somishetty Vignesh, Puppala Naveen, Reddy Srinu, and Morle Punnam. While Shravan was a tractor driver, the nine were from the agriculture sector and residents of different parts of Dahegaon mandal.