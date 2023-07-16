Gandhari Maisamma Bonalu celebrated with gaiety in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

A procession of deities is being taken out as part of Gandhari Maisamma Bonalu festival celebrated at Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal on Sunday

Mancherial: The annual Gandhari Maisamma Bonalu festival was celebrated at Gandhari Maisamma temple with gaiety and pomp near Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal on Sunday.

Incessant drizzle failed to dampen the spirit of devotees, who visited the shrine and performed special prayers from morning to evening. They belonged to Mancherial, Ramakrishnapur and Mandamarri towns and surrounding villages.

Devotees made a beeline to the holy place, using different means of transportation. They thronged the temple by forming serpentine queue lines.

Devotees break coconuts, sacrifice chickens

The devotees broke coconuts, while some others sacrificed chickens and goats as a token of gratitude for their wellbeing and fulfilling their desires. Women carried Bonam on their heads and offered it to goddess Maisamma. The devotees dined under the trees by erecting make-shift tents in the surroundings of the shrine.

Around 100 policemen were deployed to control traffic and prevent untoward incidents. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kekan, BJP district president Raghunath Verabelli visited the shrine and performed prayers.