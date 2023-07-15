Over 2,000 candidates placed through job mela in Mancherial

Job mela organized by Telangana Jagruti leader evoked an overwhelming response with over 2,000 candidates being placed

Telangana Jagruti leader Tirupati Varma and Muncipal vice-chairperson Gajula Mukesh hand over a letter of appointment to A a woman, during a mega job mela held in Mancherial on Saturday

Mancherial: A day-long job mela organized by Telangana Jagruti leader evoked an overwhelming response with over 2,000 candidates being placed during the drive here on Saturday.

Varma said that 2,215 candidates including, jobless youngsters, homemakers, engineering graduaters, degree holders, and those who passed in Intermediate and Class X found employment opportunities through the initiative.

They belonged to several parts of not only Mancherial district, but neighbouring Peddapalli, Jagtial and Karimnagar districts. They were given letters of appointment at the end of the programme. Nearly, 9,000 candidates enrolled their names for attending in the mela. They were fed.

The candidates expressed happiness to have found placements in the district centre with the help of the drive. They thanked Varma for comjng forward to organise the event. Ninty nine companies including private banks, healthcare, real estate firms belongong to Hyderabad took part in the drive and selected the candidates by conducting interviews and tests. Volunteers helped the candidates in registering names, filling up applications and participating jn selection process.

Earlier, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) inaugurated the event and was all praise for Varma for conducting massive placement drive for the convenience of local candidates. Muncipal vice-chairperson Gajula Mukesh Goud who graced the occasion also commended the leader for organising the event, benefitting local jobless youngsters.

