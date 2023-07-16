Mancherial: Balka Suman hands over Rs 5 lakh cheque to meritorious student

Government whip Balka Suman handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh, extended by the government to a meritorious student, at a programme held here on Saturday evening.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:02 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Government whip Balka Suman hands over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Harita in Mancherial

Suman said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao praised Sriramula Haritha, the daughter of security guard, who secured 468 marks out of the total 470 marks in Intermediate I year, while he was touring Mancherial district on June 9 and assured to extend the financial aid for higher education. Accordingly, financial help was granted to Harita from Mandamarri town, he said.

The government whip was all praise for the ranker and told other students to draw inspiration from her. He said that the government would extend all support to her in pursuing higher education.

He opined that she brought recognition to Chennur Assembly segment and Mancherial district by excelling in Intermediate I year. He wished a success for her in future.

Collector Badavath Santosh and Rural Water Supplies Executive Engineer Anjan Rao and many others were present.