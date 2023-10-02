Gandhi Jayanti: President Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital

By ANI Updated On - 10:50 AM, Mon - 2 October 23

AFP Photo

New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital on the occasion of 154th Gandhi Jayanti.

The President paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and garlanded his memorial at the marble platform where he was cremated on January 31, 1948.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi’s Rajghat on his birth anniversary.

Mahatma Gandhi’s impact is global, said PM Modi in a post on X, today while also urging to work towards fulfilling Gandhi’s dreams.

“I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi’s impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster to be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over,” the Prime Minister said in his post.

Earlier today, Congress national president and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to Gandhi at Rajghat.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lieutenant Governor LG Saxena also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Yesterday, on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to citizens and appealed to people to follow his values and teachings in their thoughts, speech, and actions, dedicating themselves to the welfare of the country.

Also Read PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat