Ganesh immersion: one dies, one missing in Godavari

One person died, a youth went missing in river Godavari and five injured in different incidents related to Ganesh immersion in erstwhile Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

One person died, a youth went missing in river Godavari and five injured in different incidents related to Ganesh immersion in erstwhile Khammam

Khammam: One person died, a youth went missing in river Godavari and five injured in different incidents related to Ganesh immersion in erstwhile Khammam district.

In an incident at Bhadrachalam, a youth Lakavath Ganesh Teja of Tadikalapudi in Tekulapalli mandal in Kothagudem went missing in river Godavari while two others were rescued by NDRF team. The trio entered into the river to take bath during Ganesh immersion on Thursday.

In another incident a 50 year old man, D Satyanarayana suffered heart stroke at Pathakaraigudem of Penuballi mandal in Khammam district when he was dancing during Ganesh immersion procession. He died on the way to hospital.

At Karakavagu at Paloncha in Kothagudem district a speeding car plowed into a Ganesh immersion procession injuring five persons. The injured were shifted to the local government hospital for treatment.

Also Read Immersion of Ganesh idols pass off peacefully in Mancherial, Asifabad