Immersion of Ganesh idols pass off peacefully in Mancherial, Asifabad

Nearly 250 idols installed in different parts of the town were immersed in Godavari, Rallavagu and surrounding irrigation tanks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Collector Santosh and MLA Diwakar Rao flag off the procession of immersion of Ganesh idols in Mancherial on Thursday.

Mancherial: Immersion of Lord Ganesh idols passed off peacefully in both Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts on Thursday.

In Mancherial, Collector Badavath Santosh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kekan and MLA Diwakar Rao flagged off the procession of the idols by breaking coconuts at Sri Vishwanatha Swamy temple. Santosh urged the public to celebrate the affair in a peaceful manner. Sudhir sought cooperation of organisers of pandals for smooth conduct of the procession.

Nearly 250 idols installed in different parts of the town were immersed in Godavari, Rallavagu and surrounding irrigation tanks. Fifty policemen including 10 sub-inspectors, five inspectors were deployed to prevent untoward incidents. Members of various religious organisations fed devotees and helped cops in management of crowd .

Meanwhile, about 550 idols were immersed in water bodies in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Additional Superintendent of Police Acheswar Rao monitored the security arrangements. Local MLAs Koneru Konappa and Athram Sakku attended the procession. Police said that the procession went off peacefully.

