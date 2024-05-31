Gang held for selling spurious cotton seeds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 07:40 PM

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) along with local police and Agriculture department officials busted a spurious cotton seeds (BG-II) racket and caught three persons on Friday. They seized seeds weighing 1,000 kg, a car, and mobile phones altogether worth Rs 35 lakh. The arrested persons are D Mar Reddy, a local distributor, A Vinod Kumar and Allam Mar Reddy, both suppliers.

All are residents of Brahamanpally in Madgul. Earlier, three persons were arrested in the same case. According to the police, the trio procured the spurious seeds from A.Malla Reddy of Keshampet and sold it to farmers and other dealers locally and made easy money.

“As cotton is one of the commercial cash crops that are planted extensively by the farmers during Kharif season, the gang plotted to supply spurious cotton seeds and make easy money,” the official said.

Following a tip-off, the police team caught the vehicle carrying the load and nabbed the suspects. Ends/