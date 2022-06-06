Gang-rape case: Suspects misbehaved with another girl in pub the same day

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:35 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: More than a week after a complaint was lodged by the victim’s father in the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case and nine days after the incident, one of the five suspects is still at large. At the same time, there are indications emerging now that the suspects had misbehaved with another minor girl too while in the pub the same day, where the gang-rape victim had gone to attend a non-alcoholic party on May 28.

The City Police, who have so far nabbed four suspects, however said efforts were intensified to nab the fifth suspect and claimed they had ‘specific information’ on his whereabouts.

“We will soon nab him. We have specific information on his whereabouts,” a senior police official said.

The police as part of the investigation on Monday had checked the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the pub again and found that the suspects had misbehaved with another girl too. The police are trying to identify and speak to the girl, who also appears to be a minor.

Meanwhile, the police got the statement of the gang-rape victim and her parents recorded before a magistrate on Monday. The victim has explained in detail about the sexual assault to the magistrate, sources said.

The 17-year-old was allegedly gang-raped in a Toyota Innova car by five persons, including three juveniles, who first lured her into another car on the pretext of offering her a lift home. The police booked a case on Tuesday last after the girl’s father approached them and lodged a complaint on May 31.

Protests in connection with the incident continued on Monday too in different parts of the city by different political outfits.

Also Read: Gang-rape case fallout: Pubs in Madhapur zone told not to allow minors