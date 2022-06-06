Gang-rape case fallout: Pubs in Madhapur zone told not to allow minors

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:33 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: The police on Monday asked pub managements not to allow minors into pubs and to check for identity proofs like Aadhar cards to make sure of their age. Minors were not to be allowed for non-alcoholic parties either.

The directions with regard to this were given during a meeting held with the managements of all pubs by Madhapur Zone DCP K. Shilpavalli on Monday.

Apart from warning the managements not to allow minors into pubs and not to serve liquor, the DCP also said minors should not be allowed to non-alcoholic parties also on pub premises.

The DCP warned the pub managements not to engage women to perform obscene dances to attract customers. Proper checking and frisking of customers have to be done so that they do not bring banned substances into the premises. Moreover checking of female customers has to be done by female employees only, she said.

The managements were also strictly warned not to allow any usage of drugs in their premises including parking places and that they should bring to the notice of the police any such illegal activity.

She also emphasized that the pubs shall not allow their customers who are in a drunken state to drive their vehicles back but provide valet drivers and ensure no accidents happen.

Also read: Gang-rape case: Suspects misbehaved with another girl in pub the same day